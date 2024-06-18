Avondale Wealth Management Sells 695 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,805 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. 5,099,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

