B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,950. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

