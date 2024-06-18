Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
