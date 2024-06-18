Balancer Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00004869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $181.93 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 63,681,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,346,545 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.