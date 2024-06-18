Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.76. Approximately 45,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 701,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Insider Activity at Ballard Power Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$67,559.94. In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94. Also, Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$76,000.00. Insiders sold 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $172,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

