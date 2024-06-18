Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
About Banca Mediolanum
