BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $366.57. 253,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,958. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

