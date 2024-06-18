Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,901,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,051,922. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.