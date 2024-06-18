Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 5.0% in May

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 709,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of BMA traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 428,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,072. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.742 per share. This represents a $20.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on BMA

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.