Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

