Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.25. APA has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in APA by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,593,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

