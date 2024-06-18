Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 296,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

