BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 1,280,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

