BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87. BEST has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

BEST Company Profile

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.97 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 953.33%.

(Get Free Report)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.