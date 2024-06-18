Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

BCYC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 103,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,501. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

