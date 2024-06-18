Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $948.80 and last traded at $948.80. Approximately 93 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $924.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $978.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $894.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $79.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

