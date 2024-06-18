Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Biogen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.25. 385,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,741. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $298.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
