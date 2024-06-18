BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 76,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

PHGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

