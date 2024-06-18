Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,152,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Birkenstock stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 896,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,260. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

