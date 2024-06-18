BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $810.88 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $65,294.87 or 0.99935174 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $810.88 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005176 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00083073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

