Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.79.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackfinch Spring VCT
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.