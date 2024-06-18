BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $777.02 and last traded at $779.59. Approximately 41,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 604,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.08.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $775.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $790.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

