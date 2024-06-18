Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading

