Blake Russell Sells 523 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,968.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $151.94. 400,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,323,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

