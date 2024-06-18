Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 1,064,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,380. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

