Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.61.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

