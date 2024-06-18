Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.61.
About Bluestone Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.