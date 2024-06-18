BNB (BNB) Price Tops $581.61 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $85.84 billion and $2.28 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $581.61 or 0.00900553 BTC on exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,948 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
