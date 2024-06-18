BNB Price Reaches $588.05 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $588.05 or 0.00901634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.79 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,932 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,991.09141177. The last known price of BNB is 597.2926299 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2182 active market(s) with $2,126,905,545.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

