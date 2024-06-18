BNB Price Reaches $588.05 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $588.05 or 0.00901634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.79 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,932 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

