Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Trimmed by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,792 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BCC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.