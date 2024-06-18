Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

Several analysts have commented on BLX shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$37.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.96.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

