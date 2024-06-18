Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 18,730,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,480,680. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

