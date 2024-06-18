Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.