Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
BYFC stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
