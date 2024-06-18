Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $40.63

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.