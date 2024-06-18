Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $66.20

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

