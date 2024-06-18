Brokerages Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Target Price at $25.60

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SmartFinancial by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

