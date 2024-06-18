BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 15,475 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $251,159.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,581,978.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,726,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937,730.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 15,475 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $251,159.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at $57,581,978.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,081 shares of company stock worth $1,732,295. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.2 %

BRT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 52,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a P/E ratio of 79.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Articles

