Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Bruker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.