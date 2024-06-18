Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Bruker stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
