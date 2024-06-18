Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. 617,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

