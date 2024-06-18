BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. BYD has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BYD will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

