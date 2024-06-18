Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Up 17.2% in May

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTS opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCTS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 284,714 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26,452.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

