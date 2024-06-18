Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,334 shares of company stock valued at $18,525,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

CDNS stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.50. 2,220,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

