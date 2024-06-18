Campbell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,071. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.