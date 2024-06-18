Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $784.12. 479,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,933. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
