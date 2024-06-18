Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,875 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 16,575,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,229,873. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,843,735.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

