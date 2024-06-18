Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

CWB stock traded up C$0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.61. 511,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$44.00.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.