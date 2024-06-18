Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 397 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.01. 304,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

