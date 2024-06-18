Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

ETN stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.33. 784,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

