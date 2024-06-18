Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 623,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,584. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

