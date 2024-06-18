Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MET stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 995,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,602. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

