Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $301,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,232 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

